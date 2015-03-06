* Expects losses to continue but moderate in Ukraine, Russia
* Careful acquisitions possible once Ukraine situation calms
* A Hungary upgrade would improve OTP valuation - analyst
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's OTP Bank
has no plans to leave Ukraine or Russia, once lucrative markets
but where it posted deep losses last year, the bank's chief
executive told reporters on Friday.
OTP, central Europe's biggest independent lender, posted a
small profit for the fourth quarter, but for 2014 as a whole it
lost 102.3 billion forints ($369.3 million). Its Ukrainian and
Russian units lost 91.5 billion forints.
The bank expects tough times in both countries to continue
in 2015 but losses should decrease as a cost-cutting programme
is implemented and the bank discontinues unprofitable products,
CEO Sandor Csanyi said.
The bank will wait to decide how to proceed in Ukraine and
still considers Russia a large and important market, he said.
It will continue to pursue acquisitions but proceed
carefully as stability was more important than growth, he added.
Csanyi said management would propose paying a dividend of
146 forints per share on its 2014 results, the same as in 2013.
Markets reacted positively, with the stock rising 2.9
percent to 4,300 forints on the Budapest bourse, outperforming a
1.7 percent rise in the overall market.
If Hungary's economy and its credit rating improved further,
OTP could be a prime candidate for investors seeking
opportunities in emerging markets, Ipopema analyst Norbert
Harcsa told Reuters.
"If OTP indeed stays clear of acquisitions it should be able
to contain its Ukrainian losses fairly easily. In that case, its
valuation looks favourable compared to Polish or Czech peers."
He added however that tighter interest margins expected in
Hungary's low-interest environment would be compounded by
tougher competition in the banking market as the economy and
property market picked up.
Despite a healthy capital position, there were also worrying
signs, he said, including a steep fall in its loan book, which
contracted 6 percent on a group level last year, including a 23
percent annual drop in corporate loans in Hungary.
($1 = 277.0500 forints)
