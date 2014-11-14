* Hungarian unit's profitability intact, bank suffers abroad

* Sees more Ukraine losses, sanctions sap Russian profits

* Non-performing loans 21.8 pct of loan book vs Q2 21.6 pct

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Nov 14 Hungary's OTP Bank returned to profitability in the third quarter, posting a better-than-expected net profit of 34.1 billion forints ($139 million) after a record loss in the previous quarter, the bank said on Friday.

Analysts had expected a profit of 28.7 billion forints in a poll by business news web site portfolio.hu.

In the second quarter the bank had posted a 153 billion forint loss as it provisioned heavily for government-mandated refunds to borrowers on loans that courts had deemed unfair.

That provisioning was not repeated, and the Hungarian subsidiary posted a healthy profit. However, the bank continued to struggle in Ukraine and Russia, once profitable markets where the two countries' conflict took its toll.

The bank warned that provisions amid the ongoing Ukrainian conflict would potentially widen its losses to more than 50 billion forints this year from 30 billion seen earlier.

"In short term, the Bank does not expect material turnaround in Ukraine; the consolidation process seems to be slow and the weak hryvnia will require constantly high provisioning," OTP said a statement.

In Russia, sanctions have worsened the operating environment and pushed up risk cost expectations. The Russian operation will thus remain loss making for the rest of the year, OTP said.

Foreign operations, which had produced a quarter of the bank's profit a year ago, turned an overall net loss in the third quarter.

OTP posted a 108-billion-forint operating profit in the third quarter, and 326 billion forints so far this year, both figures down 5 percent from a year ago.

OTP's loan book shrank by 3 percent on an annual basis as mortgage loans and corporate loans dropped and Hungarian municipal loans were taken over by the government, while consumer loans grew.

Deposits grew by 12 percent from a year earlier, boosted especially by a 25 percent rise in corporate deposits.

Net interest income fell 3 percent to 159.7 billion forints in the quarter, while the bank made 41.6 billion forints from fees, a 4 percent annual fall.

OTP's solvency margin rose to 18 percent from 17.8 percent in the second quarter, compared with an 8 percent regulatory minimum. Its non-performing loan rate edged up to 21.8 percent of the loan book from 21.6 percent previously. ($1 = 245.3500 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Jan Paschal and Gopakumar Warrier)