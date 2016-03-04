* Hungary legal changes, Ukraine tax effect boost profit
* Shrinking margins, smaller loan book, lower risk costs
* Expects fewer one-off items affecting bottom line in 2016
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, March 4 Hungary's OTP Bank
beats analysts' expectations with its fourth-quarter profit as
legal changes in Hungary, and a positive tax effect in Ukraine
provided an unexpected one-off boost to the bottom line, the
bank said on Friday.
OTP, one of Emerging Europe's largest independent lenders,
posted a net profit of 26.7 billion forints ($94.3 million) in
Q4 after a loss of 3.7 billion forints in the third quarter.
Hungarian legal changes on consumer loan contracts added a
7.6 billion forint one-off profit, while a tax effect from a
Ukrainian write-off reached 4 billion forints.
Analysts, who did not foresee these one-offs, had expected a
quarterly profit of 17.23 billion forints, according to a survey
conducted by OTP, before the results.
Without one-offs, the bank would have posted a net profit of
16.6 billion forints, up 62 percent from the same period last
year, and down 52 percent from the previous quarter as the
bank's operating profit dropped by 21 percent
quarter-on-quarter.
OTP's results have been subject to unpredictable effects by
policy uncertainty in central Europe and hostile environment in
parts of its Russian and Ukrainian markets.
That uncertainty is expected to ease this year, however.
"As for 2016, apart from the moderating banking tax burden
(and potentially some smaller scale additional provisions in
Crimea and East Ukraine) the management does not expect any
further negative adjustment items," the bank said.
Market conditions continue to be far better in the bank's
central European markets than Russia and Ukraine, it said.
Russian and Ukrainian business continued to drag down
results. In Hungary and Bulgaria, the bank made a cumulative 176
billion forint profit last year, but it lost 55 billion forint
in Russia and Ukraine.
OTP said it experienced tightening income margins and net
interest margins last year, while its loan book shrank by an
annual 7 percent while deposits grew by 5 percent.
Its loan-to-deposit ratio sank to 80 percent from 91 percent
as compared with a year earlier.
Operating profit in 2015 totalled 362.6 billion forints,
down 13 percent year-on-year.
The bank's solvency margin declined to 16.2 percent from
16.5 percent in the second quarter, compared with an 8 percent
regulatory minimum.
Its non-performing loan rate was 17 percent after 19.2
percent at the end of September.
($1 = 282.8200 forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)