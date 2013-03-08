BUDAPEST, March 8 OTP Bank, emerging
Europe's largest independent lender, said the operating
environment in Bulgaria was unstable now but could return to
normal within a few months.
Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told reporters on
Friday that on the other hand, the macroeconomic environment was
good with low debt, low taxes and a low budget deficit.
OTP on Friday posted a 2012 net profit that grew by almost
half from 2011. Some 41 percent of the bottom line came from
foreign units, chiefly from Russia.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)