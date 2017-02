BUDAPEST, Sept 14 Hungary's OTP Bank bought back 100,000 of its shares at an average price of 3,646 forints on Tuesday, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The transaction lifted OTP's stock of treasury shares to 4.35 million, it said, adding it controlled 1.55 percent of its shares directly and through subsidiaries.

OTP shares closed at 3,638 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Tuesday. ($1 = 208.060 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Holmes)