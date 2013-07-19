BUDAPEST, July 19 OTP Bank chief Sandor Csanyi will invest the proceeds from selling a big chunk of his stock in the bank primarily on investments in agriculture, the bank said in emailed reply to Reuters questions on Friday.

OTP shares tanked in the last three days, shedding more than 10 percent after the government said it would consider new laws to overwrite foreign currency loan contracts to help borrowers potentially at the expense of banks.

The shares extended those gains on news that Csanyi was selling his shares, and were down 6.6 percent at 4,315 forints on Friday at 1017 GMT. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)