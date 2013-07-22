* CEO sells 650,000 more shares in bank

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, July 22 Hungary's biggest bank OTP said on Monday that the group's chief executive Sandor Csanyi had sold more of his shares in the group following a sale of a large chunk of his holdings last week.

OTP Bank said Csanyi had sold a further 650,000 shares in OTP on Friday through his investment company Bonitas 2002, after selling about 1.7 million shares on Thursday.

The bank's shares have lost more than 20 percent of their value in less than a week due to uncertainty created by Csanyi's sales, which included the sale of nearly all his direct holdings of OTP's common stock.

There is speculation in the stock market that Csanyi, Hungary's richest man, might be selling the shares partly in protest against government proposals to re-write loan agreements to help people with foreign currency mortgages.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has taxed banks heavily and implemented a relief scheme in 2011 to help borrowers that proved costly for banks. The government will meet on Wednesday to discuss further plans to help indebted households ahead of elections next year.

Many Hungarian households are struggling to repay mortgages denominated in foreign currency such as the Swiss franc because exchange rate fluctuations have boosted repayments.

Orban said on Friday that dealing with these mortgages was the number one challenge for his government. Investors are worried that the government may introduce measures that could cost banks millions of euros.

The government did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Csanyi has been in charge at OTP since 1992, transforming it from a state-run monopoly under Communism.

"It's conceivable that Csanyi's intention with his share sale - by triggering steep falls in the share price and attention in international media - is to exert some pressure on the government to handle the bank sector with care," said Zoltan Reczey, an analyst at brokerage BudaCash.

"It seems to be a serious signal that the chief executive sold shares even at those low prices on Friday," added Attila Gyurcsik, an analyst at Concorde in Budapest.

OTP has said Csanyi sold shares to raise money to invest in his other agricultural business. It gave no further details on Monday.

On Monday OTP extended its losses and was down 3.2 percent at 4,068 forints at 0915 GMT.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than. Editing by Jane Merriman)