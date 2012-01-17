BUDAPEST Jan 17 Hungarian lender OTP Bank will continue to pursue a cautious business policy until shock waves in the local economy subside and, once the situation is ripe again, it may launch products in Asia, including China.

Chief executive Sandor Csanyi also told Reuters on Tuesday he would not rule out OTP launching specific products in China such as consumer credit and credit cards.

Speaking on the sidelines of the founding ceremony of the Chinese-Hungarian Business Council, he also said the bank had no specific plans about that yet.

"We are thinking about product segments that have already been launched successfully in other countries, such as Russia," he said. Asked whether that meant consumer credit, he said: "Yes, and credit cards." (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Dan Lalor)