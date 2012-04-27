* OTP to pay dividend of 28 bln forints, or HUF 102 per shr

BUDAPEST, April 27 Hungary's OTP Bank will pay shareholders a higher dividend on its 2011 earnings because it does not need the cash at the moment for acquisitions, the bank's chief executive said.

The bank will pay a dividend of about 102 forints a share or a total of 28 billion forints ($128.33 million), up from 20 billion last year, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sandor Csanyi told a shareholders' meeting on Friday.

"We propose paying a dividend because we have not given up on acquisitions but at the moment we do not see any target that would warrant withholding the entire earnings," Csanyi said.

Csanyi, who heads emerging Europe's largest independent lender, also criticised government plans for a new financial transaction tax, saying it would be a dangerous step that could dampen economic growth, divert financial traffic from the country and boost the grey economy.

"To do it like this is a very dangerous process," he told reporters after the meeting.

The government has said it would impose the tax from 2013 to try to reign in its budget deficit as it phases out windfall taxes levied for 2010-2012.

The tax is part of fiscal measures to persuade the European Union to revoke a decision on cutting development funds to Hungary in 2013. Hungary is also seeking billions of euros in aid from the EU and the International Monetary Fund.

"To introduce (this tax) in Hungary only is a very risky step, plus it would add an extra burden on large companies that work with an intensive flow of funds," Csanyi said.

He did not give any detail on how the tax might impact OTP's own bottom line.

Turning to Hungary's impending talks on a loan agreement with the IMF and the EU, Csanyi said an agreement and the market calm that would result from this was in everyone's interests.

OTP's shares traded at 3,797 forints at 1127 GMT, down 1.2 percent, versus a 0.4 percent drop in the wider market. ($1 = 218.1942 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai. Editing by Jane Merriman)