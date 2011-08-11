BUDAPEST Aug 11 Hungary's OTP Bank said on Thursday that the recent steep gains in the Swiss franc broke an improving trend in its non-performing loan rate as clients who hold franc-denominated loans saw their repayment rates spike.

"This year we have already had three consecutive months when the NPL rate stagnated," deputy chief executive Istvan Gresa told a news conference. "The recent exchange rate swings broke that improving trend."

OTP's non-performing loan rate rose to 15 percent at the end of the first quarter. The bank reports second-quarter results on Aug 19. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)