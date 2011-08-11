* NPL rate stagnated for 3 months at a point earlier this year

* Franc swings broke that, will influence NPL trajectory

* Ample reserves will help maintain stable capital position (Adds more comments, background, detail, share price)

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Aug 11 Hungary's OTP Bank said on Thursday that the recent steep gains in the Swiss franc broke an improving trend in its non-performing loan rate as clients who hold franc-denominated loans saw their repayment rates spike.

"This year we have already had three consecutive months when the NPL rate stagnated," deputy chief executive Istvan Gresa told a news conference. "The recent exchange rate swings broke that improving trend."

Hungary's households took on trillions of forints worth of foreign currency loans before the 2008 global economic crisis and many fell behind on payments when the forint weakened against funding currencies, mainly the Swiss franc .

"We believe the Swiss franc's dynamics will influence the NPL rate going forward, but we will see to what extent. We have significant reserves and that enables us to maintain out stable capital position," Gresa added.

OTP's non-performing loan rate rose to 15 percent at the end of the first quarter from 13.7 percent at the end of 2010 on one big default, and the bank has said it expected its NPL rate to grow slower in the second quarter.

The bank reports second-quarter results on Aug 19.

Financial market regulator PSZAF said late on Wednesday that the strong franc could lead to a further increase in late payment on loans, adding that more than 300,000 loans were already overdue at the end of June.

The franc has gained over 20 percent against the forint since then.

Gresa said OTP had about 20,000 mortgage clients who were in default and eviction procedures could be started against them, but added the bank sought other ways to deal with these clients and would not necessarily repossess the collateral.

He said that if the Swiss franc's strength persists, tens of thousands of OTP's clients could opt to take advantage of a mortgage exchange rate conversion cap that the government and the banks agreed to introduce earlier this year.

OTP will offer an alternative exchange rate cap to its clients, Gresa said, with the Swiss franc rate fixed at 200 forints and the euro rate at 265 forints. That option would stay open until March 31, 2012. The government plan is last available on Dec 31, 2011.

The conversion rate fixing will first be available to clients on Aug 12, and the first reduced mortgage payments could be collected on Oct 4, Gresa said.

"As recently as two weeks ago we would not have thought that more than 10 percent of our clients will take advantage of the plan," he said.

"This can obviously change if the Swiss franc gains more. Then it will increase progressively, perhaps as much as 20 or 30 percent of our clients may participate.

OTP has about 160,000 franc-based loan clients, he said.

OTP shares were up 2.9 percent at 4,045 forints at 1031 GMT, after very steep falls on Wednesday when stocks got hammered amid global market falls on the debt crisis. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)