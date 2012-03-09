BRIEF-Samanage says that it received $20 mln in new capital funding
* Says that it received $20 million in new capital funding Source text for Eikon:
BUDAPEST, March 9 Hungary's OTP Bank said on Friday it expected most of its remaining 130,000 foreign currency mortgage loan clients to take part in a government mandated scheme that fixes the repayment rate on FX loans below market rates.
OTP Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told reporters that the bank's interest income will decline as a result, while at the same time it will probably benefit the bank's non-performing loan rates and its risk costs will also decline.
The bank, emerging Europe's largest lender, posted a rare loss in the fourth quarter on a string of one-off items.
OTP shares traded at 3,755 forints at 0922 GMT, up 1.5 percent, against a 1 percent gain in the wider market. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* John "Jay" Nichols resigns as CEO of Axis Re; jan ekberg appointed interim head of reinsurance
LONDON, Feb 14 The volume of French government bonds changing hands has doubled this month, as uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election has lifted the premium investors demand for holding French over German debt to its highest in four years, figures showed on Tuesday.