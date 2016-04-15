BRIEF-Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering
April 15 OTP Bank Nyrt
* OTP eyes potential acquisition targets in Russia
* Asked if OTP would be interested in Budapest Bank sale, chairman says OTP could buy portfolios but not local banks
* Low interest rate environment, tightening capital requirements will force consolidation in Hungarian bank sector - OTP chairman Sandor Csanyi
* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims pending in United States bankruptcy court in case relating to 2008 Lehman Brothers