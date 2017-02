BUDAPEST, Sept 27 Trading in the shares of Hungary's OTP Bank was briefly suspended at 0858 GMT on Tuesday after the stock rose by 10 percent according to Reuters data.

Trade was halted at 3,125 forints and the stock extended gains after the brief suspension to as much as 11.7 percent.

"Across Europe we are seeing a rally in bank stocks," an equity trader said.

"There is a European plan in the making for the recapitalisation of banks, which boosted other banks like Erste and Pekao already yesterday and OTP is catching up now." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Sandor Peto)