* Q2 net up 36 pct at 37.29 bln forints vs f'cast 34.69 bln

* Bad loans rise to 15.4 pct, risk costs drop 40 pct

* Foreign units stronger, Russian loan book up 31 pct

* Swiss franc gains may boost risk costs -CFO

* Shares down 2.8 pct vs 2.4 pct index drop

By Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Aug 19 Hungary's OTP Bank warned on Friday that domestic economic weakness and recent steep gains in the Swiss franc had an adverse effect on its outlook.

Central Europe's largest independent lender said it expected provisions against bad loans to fall this year, but Chief Financial Officer Laszlo Bencsik said the risks had increased that this goal may not be reached.

OTP could see higher provisions if the Swiss franc , which strengthened steeply in recent weeks on market worries about the euro zone debt crisis, continues to be strong, Bencsik said.

The bank has said it has about 160,000 clients who hold franc-denominated loans, the payments on which have increased sharply, eroding portfolio quality.

"With the Swiss franc as strong as now, the Hungarian portfolio's deterioration is probably going to be more significant in the future," Bencsik said. "It is more likely to be apparent in the fourth quarter than in the third."

His comments came after OTP reported second-quarter net profit up 36 percent from a year ago at 37.29 billion forints ($195.4 million), against an average forecast of 34.69 billion from 16 banks and brokerages polled by the company.

Risk provisions dropped by 40 percent.

Special financial sector taxes, introduced last year to help plug holes in the government budget, dented OTP's second-quarter performance by 7.2 billion forints, unchanged from the first quarter. The bank said it expected a similar charge form the bank tax in each of the remaining quarters of 2011.

Bencsik said recent signs did not point to toward dynamic portfolio growth.

The bank has said it only targeted significant lending expansion in Russia and Ukraine.

CONTINUED GROWTH

OTP shares had dropped 2.8 percent to 3,864 forints by 0857 GMT, while the blue chip index fell 2.4 percent.

OTP shares took a beating amid the recent market turmoil, giving up a third of their value since the end of the second quarter. Bencsik said the bank had shareholder authorisation to buy its own shares if necessary, and added that it might opt to do so.

Foreign units -- especially Russia and Ukraine -- together recorded a 16 billion profit in the second quarter, up steeply from 11 billion in the previous quarter, and Bencsik said the improvement may continue.

"The Russian bank has the potential for continued growth in the short term," Bencsik said. "In Ukraine, more growth depends on the portfolio quality."

One analyst said the decline in provisions was positive, but caution was warranted.

"This has been one of the strongest quarterly report since the crisis began, at least as regard the fundamentals," Concorde Securities analyst Attila Gyurcsik wrote.

"The bad news is that it reflects the past ... The sustainability of positive tendencies is questionable because of the significant strengthening of the Swiss franc and the slowdown in economic activity, so we would be careful with buying (the stock)," Gyursik wrote.

The stock of delinquent loans rose to 15.4 percent of the loan book by the end of the second quarter from 15 percent in the first quarter and 12.4 percent a year ago, the bank said, adding that any further deterioration depended largely on the strength of the Swiss franc.

With minimal new lending, the bank's FX-adjusted loan book was flat from a year ago, and shrank 1 percent from the first quarter, recording meaningful growth only in Russia, where the loan book expanded by 31 percent on the year. ($1 = 190.829 Hungarian Forints) (Editing by David Holmes)