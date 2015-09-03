BUDAPEST, Sept 3 Hungary's bank sector could
lend some 8,000 billion forints and OTP alone could
lend 1,000 billion to the economy, but weak credit demand is a
problem, OTP chief executive and chairman Sandor Csanyi told a
conference on Thursday.
He said there was a fierce competition for both retail and
corporate clients in the sector.
"The problem is with credit demand," Csanyi said, adding
that a planned reduction in banks' special tax from next year
was largely offset by new payment burdens due to recent
collapses of brokerages.
Csanyi also said that he believed that the state's capital
injection into state-owned savings banks in 2013 was forbidden
state aid and was unfair.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)