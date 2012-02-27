BUDAPEST Feb 27 Hungary's OTP Bank said on Monday it planned a scheme to cap the exchange rates on foreign currency debt held by Hungary's local governments, according to an invitation for an event to be held on Wednesday.

An OTP analyst would brief the press about "an exchange rate fixing programme designed for municipal clients which have issued bonds denominated in Swiss francs," the bank said in the invitation.

Local governments had amassed nearly 1.5 trillion forints ($7 billion) worth of debt by the end of 2010, PriceWaterhouse Coopers said in a report last year, adding that OTP handled most local government accounts in Hungary. ($1 = 215.2752 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)