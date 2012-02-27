BUDAPEST Feb 27 Hungary's OTP Bank
said on Monday it planned a scheme to cap the exchange
rates on foreign currency debt held by Hungary's local
governments, according to an invitation for an event to be held
on Wednesday.
An OTP analyst would brief the press about "an exchange rate
fixing programme designed for municipal clients which have
issued bonds denominated in Swiss francs," the bank said in the
invitation.
Local governments had amassed nearly 1.5 trillion forints
($7 billion) worth of debt by the end of 2010, PriceWaterhouse
Coopers said in a report last year, adding that OTP handled most
local government accounts in Hungary.
($1 = 215.2752 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)