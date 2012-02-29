(Corrects fourth paragraph to show 292 billion forints refers to total municipal debt stock. Also, FX debt is 98 billion forints, and not 292 billion.)

BUDAPEST Feb 29 Hungary's OTP Bank said on Wednesday that it has offered an exchange rate fixing plan to local governments holding foreign currency debt, adding that the stock of municipal debt does not pose a structural challenge to the country's bank sector.

The bank will fix the payments on the foreign currency loans for local governments at 200 forints to the Swiss franc, at a deep discount to prevailing market rates, and collect the difference on a separate loan account that will be paid later.

OTP Executive Director Pal Kovacs told a news conference the bank has offered the product to all of its municipal clients, but expected only those in trouble to take advantage of it.

The bank's municipal clients held a total of 292 billion forints ($1.35 billion) worth of debt at the end of last year, of which FX debt amounted to 98 billion forints, Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Wolf said. He added that the weakening of the forint versus the franc was mitigated by very low Swiss interest rates. ($1 = 216.9330 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)