BUDAPEST Aug 19 Economic conditions are likely to check loan growth this year for Hungary's OTP Bank , but its risk costs could still be lower than last year, Chief Financial Officer Laszlo Bencsik said on Friday.

"The signs do not point to dynamic portfolio growth, as macroeconomic expectations have deteriorated," Bencsik said.

"We still trust that our risk costs will be lower than last year, but the uncertainties about that have increased," he added.

OTP reported a higher than expected second-quarter net profit earlier on Friday, partly on significantly lower risk provisioning than a year ago. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Will Waterman)