BUDAPEST Aug 17 Hungary's OTP Bank expects the recent rapid growth in its non-performing loans to slow in the remainder of 2012, while its loan book could expand on a group level, thanks mostly to its expansion in Russia, the bank said on Friday.

Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told a news conference the bank would increase its lending aggressively in Russia in the second half and was on track with expanding its lending to small businesses in Hungary.

OTP's second-quarter results topped forecasts on Friday, but its delinquency rate rose to 18.8 percent of the loan book.

OTP's shares rose 2.5 percent to trade at 3,839 forints ($17.08) by 0750 GMT, compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the wider market.

($1 = 224.8120 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai, editing by Jane Baird)