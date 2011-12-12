MOSCOW Dec 12 Hungary's OTP Bank will see a net profit in 2011 and 2012 despite a heavy bank tax and charges related to a foreign currency mortgage repayment scheme launched by the government earlier this year, a top OTP official said on Monday.

Istvan Hamecz, chairman of OTP's Russian unit, told a press conference the bank tax, the highest such levy in Europe, and the foreign currency mortgage scheme would hurt the bank's bottom line this year and next.

"But even taking these into account, we will remain profitable this year and next year," he said.

OTP Bank said it may book a total loss of nearly 40 billion forints ($176 million) this year on the mortgage scheme.

OTP posted a net profit of 35.2 billion forints in the third quarter, up 14 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 227.1829 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Marton Dunai, Editing by Mark Potter)