BUDAPEST, March 8 Hungary's OTP Bank has adequate risk coverage against non-performing loans and it does not necessarily need to expand it, Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik said on Friday.

OTP boosted its annual net profit by almost half in 2012 even as non-performing loans rose to 19.1 percent of the total loan book and risk coverage increased to 80 percent of the total non-performing stock. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)