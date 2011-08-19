* Q2 net 37.29 bln forints, up 36 pct y/y, on low base

* Bad loans rise to 15.4 pct, risk costs drop 40 pct

* Foreign units stronger, Russian loan book up 31 pct

BUDAPEST, Aug 19 Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU said on Friday its second-quarter net profit rose by 36 percent from the same period last year, when a goodwill charge put a big dent in its bottom line, while risk costs dropped by 40 percent.

Second-quarter net profit came in at 37.29 billion forints ($195.4 million), against 27.4 billion in the year-ago period, slightly above the 34.69 billion forecast recorded by the bank in a recent survey of 16 analysts.

Without items like a special financial sector tax, received dividends or net cash transfers, OTP's second-quarter profit rose 5 percent from the same period of 2010 to 44.6 billion forints.

Special financial sector taxes, introduced last year to help plug holes in the government budget, dented OTP's second-quarter performance by 7.2 billion forints, unchanged from the first quarter.

The bank said it expected a similar charge from the bank tax in each of the remaining quarters of 2011 and the total annual tax to be in line with 2010, when it paid 29.47 billion forints.

The government will keep the bank tax in place until the end of 2012. It has also said it would collect some form of the tax thereafter, but there has been no decision about that yet.

Consolidated net interest income edged up by an annual 1 percent to 150.98 billion forints in the second quarter while net fee and commission income rose by 4 percent to 35.37 billion forints.

Foreign units -- especially Russia and Ukraine -- together recorded a 26.8 billion profit in the first half of the year, compared to a 3 billion forint loss recorded a year earlier.

Commenting on recent market worries about the euro zone and U.S. debt crisis, the bank sounded a confident note.

"OTP Group has no material public debt exposure either to any of those (troubled) Eurozone countries or to the U.S.," the bank said in its earnings report. "Consequently, unlike many of its regional peers, OTP had no write-offs or any extra provisions in 2Q and no such moves are expected in the future."

The stock of loans at least 90 days overdue rose to 15.4 percent of the loan book by the end of the second quarter from 15 percent in the first quarter and 12.4 percent a year ago, the bank said.

The annual rise was mostly due to the first-quarter default of a single syndicated loan at the bank's core Hungarian unit.

Hungarian risk costs nearly halved in the second quarter from the same period last year, and risk provisioning was 40 percent lower on the group level, at 50 billion forints, down from 83.2 billion.

OTP has said its nonperforming loan rate, which stopped deteriorating at some point earlier this year, took a hit again from the recent gains in the Swiss franc, which hurt households who took out franc-denominated loans. [ID:nL6E7JB120]

The bank set aside a record 273.14 billion forints in 2010; its total risk provisioning in the first half of 2011 was 107.2 billion forints.

OTP's coverage of delinquent loans rose to 73.3 percent in the second quarter from 72.7 percent in the first quarter.

The bank's FX-adjusted loan book was flat from a year ago, and shrank 1 percent from the first quarter, recording meaningful growth only in Russia, where the loan book expanded by 31 percent on the year, and 5 percent from the first quarter.

OTP has said it targets a modest growth in loan books in 2011, except in Russia and Ukraine.

Capital adequacy ratio at the bank was 18 percent at the end of the second quarter, up from 17.6 percent recorded in the previous quarter and 17.3 percent a year ago. Its Tier 1 ratio rose to 15.1 percent from 14.7 percent at the end of March.

Amid a general market sell-off that hit banks especially hard, OTP shares dropped 6.8 percent to 3,980 forints in Budapest on Thursday, while the blue chip index .BUX fell 2.8 percent.

($1 = 190.829 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Phil Berlowitz)