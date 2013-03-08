BUDAPEST, March 8 OTP Bank, emerging
Europe's largest independent lender, considers Russia a key
growth market and will invest heavily to develop its business
there, Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik said on Friday.
Bencsik also told a press conference that the bank's
strategy allowed its Ukrainian business to set out on a
sustainable growth path, the first signs of which are already
visible.
OTP on Friday posted a 2012 net profit that grew by almost
half from 2011. Some 41 percent of the bottom line came from
foreign units, chiefly from Russia.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)