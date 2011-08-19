BRIEF-IEG Holdings announces extension of tender offer to acquire OneMain Holdings
BUDAPEST Aug 19 Hungary's OTP Bank does not rule out buying back some of its shares if market conditions make it necessary, Chief Financial Officer Laszlo Bencsik said on Friday.
Asked if OTP would be willing to buy its own shares to support the share price, Bencsik said: "We have the authorisation from the shareholders to do that, so this could happen." (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Will Waterman)
* In January 2017, group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB1.69 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aberdeen Asset Management PLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd as of December 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lkMJlm) Further company coverage: