BUDAPEST Aug 19 Hungary's OTP Bank does not rule out buying back some of its shares if market conditions make it necessary, Chief Financial Officer Laszlo Bencsik said on Friday.

Asked if OTP would be willing to buy its own shares to support the share price, Bencsik said: "We have the authorisation from the shareholders to do that, so this could happen." (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Will Waterman)