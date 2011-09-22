BUDAPEST, Sept 22 Trading in the shares of Hungary's OTP Bank was briefly suspended at 1350 GMT on Thursday after the stock fell 10 percent according to Reuters data.

By 1357 GMT the stock resumed trading and fell further, dropping 12.5 percent to 2,940 forints.

"The government's FX mortgage repayment plan is probably a part of this (slide), but it's only a minor additional factor to a broad, steep selloff. Regional sector peers, Erste, Raiffeisen are all down steeply," an equity trader said.

The stock is at its lowest since July 2009. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)