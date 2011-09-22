BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
BUDAPEST, Sept 22 Trading in the shares of Hungary's OTP Bank was briefly suspended at 1350 GMT on Thursday after the stock fell 10 percent according to Reuters data.
By 1357 GMT the stock resumed trading and fell further, dropping 12.5 percent to 2,940 forints.
"The government's FX mortgage repayment plan is probably a part of this (slide), but it's only a minor additional factor to a broad, steep selloff. Regional sector peers, Erste, Raiffeisen are all down steeply," an equity trader said.
The stock is at its lowest since July 2009. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.