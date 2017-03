BUDAPEST Oct 31 Hungary's OTP Bank Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Wolf sold 50,000 of his shares in the bank on Wednesday at an average price of 4,494 forints ($21.06) per share, OTP said in a statement on Thursday.

It said Wolf still had 587,182 OTP shares after the transaction. OTP shares finished trade at 4,500 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Wednesday. ($1 = 213.42 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Cowell)