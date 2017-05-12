(Adds detail, share price)
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank Deputy CEO
Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference:
* Further steps needed to improve profitability in Slovakia,
Serbia and Montenegro.
* Steps could include acquisitions as well as organic
growth.
* Targets loan-to-deposit ratio nearer to 100 percent in the
coming years.
* Expects dynamic loan growth in Russia this year, primarily
in consumer loans.
* Timing of acquisition of Splitska Banka in Croatia was
"favourable", with Croatia expected to enter growth phase.
* Expects non-performing loan rate to continue to fall. Rate
now below 10 pct in core Hungarian market.
* Hungarian revenue shrinks, pressured by tight margins and
increased competition.
* Recovered risk provisions in Hungary after non-performing
loans were sold for more than the provisions set aside.
* Bulgarian business showed similar pattern, with revenue
decline offset by lower risk provisions.
* OTP shares up 1.9 pct at 8,400 forints in morning trade,
well above key support level of 8,000 forints, which analysts
said signifies upside potential.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Goodman)