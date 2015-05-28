May 28 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has
lost a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's decision to allow generic versions of the
company's antipsychotic drug Abilify.
At the end of April, the FDA approved applications to make
Abilify by several generic drugmakers, including Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which immediately
announced it would launch its own version.
Otsuka sued the FDA in March saying it had an exclusive
right to make Abilify until 2021 because the drug was designated
an "orphan drug," one that treats a rare condition, when it was
approved for pediatric Tourette's syndrome.
The FDA gives several years of exclusivity to orphan drugs
in order to encourage companies to develop them, since they
might otherwise not be profitable.
U.S. District Judge George Hazel denied Otsuka's motion for
a preliminary order blocking generic Abilify the day after the
FDA approved it, and issued a final ruling against Otsuka on
Wednesday.
Hazel said Abilify has non-pediatric uses, which are not
protected by orphan-drug status, allowing generic versions to go
ahead. The drug is approved to treat schizophrenia and bipolar
disorder, and lost patent protection for those uses in April.
Otsuka, which did not immediately reply to a request for
comment, may still appeal Wednesday's decision.
Abilify, which is sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co in the
United States, brought in sales of $554 million in the first
quarter.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Ted Botha
and Alan Crosby)