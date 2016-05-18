BRIEF-Pharmadax signs license contract with Wockhardt
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product
(Corrects second summary point to say Otsuka will own 6.26 pct stake after deal, not dissolves stake; adds 18.95 pct in headline)
May 18 Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says to sell 316.8 million shares (18.95 percent stake) in VV Food & Beverage Co Ltd, a foodstuffs company based in Jiangsu, China, for about 1.5 billion yuan
* Says Otsuka to hold 6.26 percent stake in VV Food & Beverage through Otsuka (China) Investment after the transaction
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international doctors and seriously ill patients from an executive order that suspends travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
* Says it began JKB-122 Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis, an orphan disease, in late January and the study is expected to last for 16 weeks