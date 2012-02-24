* FDA approves BreathTek UBT for use in children
* Test to detect ulcer- and inflammation-causing bacteria
Feb 24 U.S. health regulators have
approved Otsuka America Pharmaceutical's breath test to detect
bacterial infection that causes stomach inflammation and ulcer,
for use in children aged 3 to 17 years.
A press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said BreathTek UBT was the first breath test to detect
Helicobacter pylori bacterial infections in children.
Rockville, Maryland-based Otsuka America, a unit of Japan's
Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, was granted approval to market
its breath test for use in adults in 1996.
"Results from this test, when considered with a physician's
assessment of the patient's history, other risk factors, and
professional guidelines, can quickly indicate infection," the
FDA release said.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate
that about two-thirds of the world's population is infected with
Helicobacter pylori, which increases the risk of developing
gastric cancer and a type of lymphoma.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)