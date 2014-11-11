UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 11 Ottakringer Getraenke AG :
* 9-month revenue of 168.858 million euros versus 166.834 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2014 revenues approx. at last year's value
* Sees FY 2014 net result below last year's value Source text- bit.ly/1Ex67iJ Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.