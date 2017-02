SINGAPORE Oct 29 Singapore shipbuilding and marine services firm Otto Marine Ltd expects to report a loss for the third quarter ended September, the company said late on Friday, citing volatility in foreign exchange markets.

It said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange that the loss will be largely due to the euro's volatility against the dollar as well as reduced revenue from subsidiary Reflect Geophysical, which leases seismic vessels.

Otto Marine is scheduled to report third quarter earnings on Nov 11 after trading hours. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ron Popeski)