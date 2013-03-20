UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
SINGAPORE, March 20 Singapore property firm Overseas Union Enterprise has picked Credit Suisse , Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered Plc for its planned S$1 billion ($800 million) listing of a hospitality real estate investment trust in the second half of the year, sources said.
OUE, which is led by Indonesian tycoon Stephen Riady, revived plans for the REIT listing soon after it lost the battle to buy Fraser and Neave in favour of Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The sources declined to be identified as OUE had yet to publicly reveal the names of the banks involved in the listing.
OUE did not reply to emails and phone calls seeking comment. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs declined comment. Standard Chartered wasn't immediately available to comment.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.