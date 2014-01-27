SINGAPORE Jan 27 Units of OUE Commercial Real
Estate Investment Trust (C-REIT), controlled by property and
hotel group OUE, traded just below their IPO price of
S$0.80 per unit after the IPO raised S$346 million ($270
million).
The REIT traded at S$0.785, with more than 8.8 million units
changing hands in the first few minutes of trading. OUE C-REIT
is the latest addition to the 25 REITs listed in Singapore as
companies take advantage of tax incentives and investor demand
for high-yield securities.
OUE C-REIT sold 433 million units and offered a yield of 6.8
percent for 2014. Cornerstone investors subscribed for 225
million units or more than half of the deal.
OUE C-REIT's initial asset portfolio comprises OUE Bayfront
Property in Singapore and Lippo Plaza Property in Shanghai.