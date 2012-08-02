SAN FRANCISCO Activision Blizzard Inc raised its 2012 outlook on expectations that strong sales from recently launched fantasy-action game "Diablo III" will offset an exodus of users from its bread-and-butter "World of Warcraft" franchise.

Shares in the world's largest publisher of video games, majority-owned by French media conglomerate Vivendi, slid 4 percent after it revealed it lost another million users from its signature online role-playing game.

Investors closely watch subscriber numbers for "World of Warcraft," Activision's most profitable business, and the source of a steady stream of subscription-based revenue.

But subscribers for the 7-year-old game have dwindled in recent quarters as users have been switching to free offerings. Subscribers dropped to 9.1 million in the second quarter from 10.2 million last quarter.

"That's a big performance foundation for them, and growth opportunities in the future. That sort of weakness is concerning," said Mike Hickey, an analyst at National Alliance Capital Markets.

Activision is hoping that "Diablo III" will revive its online business. Launched in May, the game already has more than 10 million players, the company said on Thursday.

The company reported lower earnings and sales in the second quarter that beat Wall Street's expectations. And it raised its 2012 forecasts for both revenue and earnings.

Activision now expects earnings per share of 99 cents in 2012, versus 95 cents previously. It raised its revenue estimate to $4.64 billion from $4.5 billion.

"We raised our guidance for the year based largely on the over-performance of Diablo III," Chief Executive Bobby Kotick said in an interview.

The game sold 3.5 million copies within 24 hours of its release and set a new record for being the fastest-selling PC game and has topped game charts for the last six months.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $1.08 billion from $1.15 billion a year ago. Net income dropped 45 percent to $185 million, or 16 cents per share, from $335 million, or 29 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, the company said income rose 90 percent to $224 million, or 20 cents per share. Wall Street analysts were expecting 12 cents per share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's stock dropped slightly to $11.57, from a close of $11.77 on Nasdaq.

(Reporting By Malathi Nayak; Editing by Richard Chang)