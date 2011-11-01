JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Allied Technologies Ltd is in talks to pay up to $60 million (37 million pound) for unlisted Kenyan IT firm Symphony, according to a person familiar with the matter, to help revive its struggling business in fast-growing east Africa.

Johannesburg-based Altech, a $742 million telecoms and IT firm, has been in talks to buy Symphony for several months and is nearing the end of its due diligence, said the source, who declined to be identified because the information is not yet public.

Altech is likely to pay between $50 to $60 million for Symphony, giving it a price-to-earnings ratio in the teens, the source said.

Buying Symphony, which has also has operations in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia, would augment Altech's existing business in a region where it has struggled.

Altech in September replaced the head of its underperforming Kenyan data unit and named a new team to lead its east African operation.

"The turnaround of our east African activities is clearly a top priority within the group and is receiving considerable management attention," the company said when it released its first-half earnings in September.

South African firms are increasingly looking to do deals beyond their crowded home market to tap into the rising disposable incomes in poor but fast-growing regions such as east and west Africa.

The deal would be one of the acquisitions made by a South African company in Kenya, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It would also be the second-largest M&A deal in Kenya this year following East African Breweries' $225 million buy-back of an asset stake from SABMiller.

Altech is a diverse business whose operations include telecoms, electronics and IT services. In South Africa it is best known for its Altech Netstar unit, which tracks and recovers stolen cars.

Symphony provides IT consulting and services including hardware, software and networking. It is owned by the Da Gama Rose Group, led by prominent Kenyan businessman Horatius da Gama Rose.

Its partners include IBM, Cisco Systems, Dell Inc, General Electric Company, Microsoft Corp, China's Lenovo Group and Huawei Technologies, according to its website.

No one was immediately available for comment at Altech or da Gama Rose's office.

Altech shares gave up some of their gains following a Reuters report on the deal. The shares were up 0.5 percent at 52.97 rand at 1055 GMT, from as high as 2.8 percent before the news.

(Editing by Marius Bosch)