Marketing software provider Alterian Plc said it would cut its workforce to 260 and take charges of 1 million pounds in both 2011 and 2012.

"We have restructured the company along product and geographic lines and are in the process of reducing the cost base by 10.6 million pounds," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, which employed 441 people as of March 31, said these savings were in addition to the 6.2 million pounds announced in May and will be achieved by the end of this year.

Alterian, which rejected a takeover bid from British translation software firm SDL earlier this week, said it was also saving from office consolidation and by cutting operational spending -- principally travel and marketing.

The company said it would delay its first-half results to November 16 owing to the transformational drive started on September 5.

Alterian shares, which have shed 61 percent of their value over the last year, closed at 80 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

(Corrects throughout to remove figure of 181 and percentage change)