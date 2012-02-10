World's biggest online retailer Amazon.com Inc. will begin sales of its Kindle e-book readers in Japan, as early as April, for less than 20,000 yen (165.11 pound), The Nikkei said.

The Kindle Touch, launched in the U.S. in November, will likely be Amazon's flagship model in Japan, the daily said.

The company will team up with NTT DoCoMo Inc. for wireless downloads of e-books over the mobile phone service provider's network, the business daily reported.

Kindle users will not have to pay communications charges for e-book purchases over the DoCoMo network, the paper said.

The devices are expected to be priced lower than other mobile-network-compatible e-readers sold in Japan, the Nikkei said.

In the U.S., Amazon sells e-books for 20-30 percent less than their print counterparts, the daily said.

(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)