SYDNEY Irish telecoms billionaire Denis O'Brien, the largest shareholder in Irish media group Independent News and Media, has acquired a direct stake in Australia's APN News & Media for the first time.

O'Brien, who has reportedly described APN as the "jewel in the crown" of the Independent News empire, acquired 8.2 million shares on August 30 through his company Baycliffe, according to a substantial shareholder notice filed Wednesday.

The purchase gives O'Brien total voting power of 32.3 percent in APN up from 30.96 percent previously, APN said.

O'Brien fiercely opposed a failed bid by bitter rival and Independent News' former boss Anthony O'Reilly to sell down its stake in APN in 2008.

While the businessman owned an indirect stake in the company previously through his holding in Independent News it was the first time he has acquired shares in APN directly.

O'Brien is the largest shareholder in Ireland's Independent News which owns a major stake in APN. He owns 22 percent compared to 13 percent held by the family of bitter rival Anthony O'Reilly, who ran the company from 1973 until 2009.

Shares in APN, which owns newspapers and radio networks in New Zealand and an outdoor advertising business in Australia, were trading 2 percent higher at 84.7 cents at 02:36 a.m. BST on Wednesday.

