NEW YORK Smartphone maker HTC Corp sued Apple Inc on Tuesday, claiming infringement of three patents through Apple's sale of Macintosh computers, iPhones, iPads and other devices.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware seeks to halt Apple's importation and sale of infringing products in the United States. It also seeks compensatory damages, triple damages for wilful infringement, and other remedies.

HTC's lawsuit follows legal action by Apple accusing the Taiwan-based company of patent infringements by its smartphones.

Neither company was immediately available for comment.

The case is HTC Corp v. Apple Inc, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-00715.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)