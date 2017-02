Chris Centers displays his new iPhone 4S after making the purchase at Apple's flagship retail store in San Francisco, California October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc on Wednesday said it will release a software update to its iOS 5 operating system, acknowledging some customer complaints on the performance of the new iPhone 4S battery.

"A small number of customers have reported lower-than-expected battery life on iOS 5 devices," An Apple spokesman said. "We have found a few bugs that are affecting battery life and we will release a software update to address those in a few weeks."

Apple did not provide any more details but a rash of complaints on the new phone's short battery life have cropped up in online forums.

