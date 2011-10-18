The Apple logo is shown prior to the initial sales of the new iPhone 4S at Apple's flagship retail store in San Francisco, California October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

The face of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs is created with adhesive notes on the window of an Apple Store in Munich October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc plans to shutter U.S. retail stores for several hours on Wednesday so employees can take part in a company-wide celebration of co-founder Steve Jobs' life, a person familiar with the celebration said.

Store employees in United States will use that time to view a live broadcast of the event, which is being held at an outdoor amphitheater at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The celebration -- which will be held from 10 a.m. PDT (6 p.m. British time) to 11:30 a.m. PDT -- will follows a private memorial service for the late tech visionary at Stanford University expected to be attended by Silicon Valley luminaries, politicians and celebrities.

Many Apple stores across California were not accepting online bookings for Wednesday morning, either for tech-support or tutorial appointments.

Employees across Asia and Australia will be able to view a re-broadcast of the celebration, the person said.

An Apple spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for comment.

Jobs died on Oct 5 at the age of 56 after a long battle with a rare form of pancreatic cancer. Chief Executive Tim Cook had said in a memo to employees on October 10 that a celebration of his life would be held Wednesday.

(Reporting by Poornima Gupta, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)