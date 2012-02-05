Mobile app helps China recover hundreds of missing children
BEIJING A mobile app helped Chinese authorities recover hundreds of missing children last year, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, in a country where child trafficking is rampant.
SINGAPORE Artivision Technologies Ltd, a Singapore firm that specialises in online video advertising, said on Sunday its technology may be incorporated into a software kit being developed by Intel Corp.
Under a memorandum of understanding, Artivision unit ArtiMedia Pte Ltd will incorporate its front-end in-video advertising platform and back-end advertisement serving technology into an Intel software development kit (SDK) that uses the U.S. semiconductor giant's "Wi-Fi Direct" technology.
"A definitive agreement is expected to be entered into between Artimedia and Intel once the first working SDK with Artimedia's front-end and back-end technology is deployed on a demo mobile device," the Singapore firm said in a stock market filing.
Intel may also invest in Artivision if a definitive agreement is reached, the Singapore firm added.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)
SYDNEY Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.
BEIJING Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.