AMSTERDAM - Dutch chip equipment maker ASML said it sees signs of slowing growth in the semiconductor industry except in the technology needed to produce tablets and smartphones, but held back from making any predictions for its own performance next year.

A bellwether for Europe's technology sector, ASML is the world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines which map out electronic circuits on silicon wafers, competing with Japanese groups Canon and Nikon.

"I think 2012 will be a difficult year to say anything about right now; this is because we are listening to our customers," said Chief Financial Officer Peter Wennink in a company video released with the third-quarter results on Wednesday.

Wennink added that the slowdown in the semiconductor industry is evident from ASML's fourth-quarter order book.

ASML said fourth-quarter orders are currently valued above the third-quarter level of 514 million euros (450 million pounds), but declined to be more specific.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected fourth-quarter bookings of between 500 and 700 million euros.

ASML's share price was up 3.5 percent at 27.42 euros in early trading on Wednesday.

"ASML's third-quarter results are quit solid, with fourth-quarter order intake slightly better than expected, and gives some confidence that ASML isn't falling off a cliff," said Victor Bareno from SMS Securites in Amsterdam.

"Even with the current high volatility and market conditions, I believe ASML has the visibility to improve the fourth-quarter order book by more than 100 million euros and even though ASML won't comment on 2012, they are talking about customers' commitments to technology migration and an improved fourth-quarter order book, which gives some indication for future revenues," added Bareno.

ASML's order book development serves as a barometer for the expectations of big chip makers such as Intel Corp, the world's largest, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's biggest contract chip maker.

Wennink said that unlike this time last year when bookings for technology upgrades and capacity expansion reached record levels, now "customers aren't certain about what the future will bring, which isn't giving us any confidence to say anything about 2012."

However, he said the semiconductor equipment used for producing chips in smartphones and tablet computers will continue to see demand.

"It is too early to understand how overall demand for semiconductors will contribute to our business in 2012 but we believe that a sustained need for leading-edge systems ... will likely result in increased fourth-quarter bookings, compared with Q3," Chief Executive Eric Meurice said in a statement.

ASML said it expects fourth-quarter sales to be above 1.1 billion euros. In the third quarter it made a net profit of 355 million euros, up 32 percent from a year ago, on sales up 24 percent at 1.459 billion euros.

"Despite the current turbulent macro-economic environment, ASML's strong business model and the industry need for the latest lithography technologies enable us to reiterate our expectation of 2011 revenues of about 5.5 billion euros," Meurice added.

Wennink said that if necessary, ASML is able to cut its cost base by up to 20 percent within six months.

ASML has a global market share of about 70 percent and counts Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Intel among its customers.

Intel reports third-quarter earnings on Tuesday October 18 and is expected to report revenue at the low end of its forecast range.

(Reporting by Roberta Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb and Greg Mahlich)