PARIS France's information technology services group Atos held revenue flat in the third quarter, its first to include the acquisition of its rival Siemens' IT unit.

"The integration of Siemens Information Services is producing the expected synergies," Atos said in a statement, adding that the company moved ahead with planned staff cuts of 629 people in the quarter.

Revenue was down 0.3 percent on a comparable basis to 2.1 billion euros (1.8 billion pounds), which is around the high end of analaysts' expectations for third quarter revenue of 2.06-2.09 billion euro.

For the year, Atos is still aiming for an operating margin of 6.2 percent on annual sales of 6.8 billion euro.

Chief Financial Officer Michel Alain Proch said the group, which provides software integration and technology services to major companies, expected to see slight growth of its revenue in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Atos are down 9.4 percent since the beginning of the year and closed at 36.10 euros on Monday.

Shares at larger rival Cap Gemini have slumped more than 20 percent over the same period, and the Stoxx Europe technology index is down nearly 9 percent.

(Reporting By Leila Abboud; Editing by David Cowell)