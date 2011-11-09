Uncertainty over the sovereign crisis in Europe could affect design software maker Autodesk Inc, BofA Merrill Lynch said and cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy."

A BofA Merrill survey showed the number of vendors selling Autodesk's software has dropped to 46 percent in the third quarter from 80 percent in the previous quarter, the brokerage said in a note to clients.

BofA Merrill said it sees potential risk to the company's European Union business, which contributes about 40 percent to its revenue.

BofA Merrill expects Autodesk, which competes with Adobe Systems and ANSYS Inc, to report a third-quarter profit of 40 cents a share on revenue of $542 million (339 million pound) on November 15.

Analysts on average were expecting Autodesk to earn 41 cents a share on revenue of $547.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)