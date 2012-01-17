Anti-virus software maker AVG Technologies NV said it expects to sell 8 million shares at $16 to $18 apiece, in its initial public offering.

In its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it will sell 4 million shares, while some stockholders will offer the rest.

The filing revealed that selling stockholders include Intel Capital, Grisoft Holdings and PEF V Information Technology II, while private equity firm TA Associates will not sell any shares in the offering.

The Netherlands-based AVG, which intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AVG," had 106 million active users as of September 30, 2011, according to the filing.

Morgan Stanley & Co, J.P. Morgan Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. are the book-running managers for the offering.

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)