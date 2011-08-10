Twitter numbers paint grim profitability picture
Twitter Inc's desultory earnings report on Thursday show a company with no evident path to profitability, as core costs climb more quickly than revenue while user growth stagnates.
SHANGHAI China's largest search engine Baidu Inc said on Wednesday it will shut down its Twitter-like microblogging platform, Shuoba, on Aug 22.
Kaiser Kuo, a Baidu spokesman, declined to give a reason for the closure but industry experts chalked up Shuoba's stringent real name verification features as the reason the service failed to gain much traction with China's netizens.
Shuoba competes with Sina's highly popular microblogging service Weibo which has over 140 million users.
"We have learnt quite a bit from it. It will be very useful for the development of our other products," said Kuo.
Baidu, which launched Shuoba late last year, will continue to develop social networking products, Kuo said.
The firm posted a notice on Shuoba's webiste (t.baidu.com)
on Monday saying that due to business adjustments, Shuoba was shutting down and urged users to back up their personal data.
Although Twitter and Facebook are inaccessible in China, Chinese Internet companies have filled the void with similar microblogging and social networking products.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing Kazunori Takada)
Twitter Inc's desultory earnings report on Thursday show a company with no evident path to profitability, as core costs climb more quickly than revenue while user growth stagnates.
When Samsung Electronics remotely disabled the last of its flawed Galaxy Note 7 smartphones last month, it further blurred the lines between who ultimately controls your phone, or computer, car or appliance: you, or the companies that make it work?
Snap Inc, owner of the popular Snapchat app, said it expected to spend $1 billion over the next five years to use Amazon.com Inc's cloud services, in addition to the $2 billion cloud contract it already has with Google .