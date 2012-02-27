Bloomberg LP on Monday introduced a redesigned version of its market data service called Bloomberg Next that is meant to be more intuitive and easier to navigate for users.

The company said that more than 100,000 customers had already switched to the Bloomberg Next design and that it planned to upgrade all of its nearly 310,000 subscribers by the end of the year.

The new terminal design is expected to ratchet up competition between Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters introduced its Eikon terminal in September 2010. The updated terminal, which was the largest part of a $1 billion (632.3 million pound) investment in new initiatives, was designed to knit together dozens of disparate products that resulted from the 2008 merger of Thomson Corp with Reuters Group Plc.

Bloomberg edged out Thomson Reuters last year in the $25 billion sector for market data and analysis, taking a 30.4 percent share compared with Thomson Reuters' 30.1 percent according to consulting firm Burton-Taylor.

Bloomberg was founded by New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg in 1982 after he was fired from investment bank Salomon Brothers.

Over the past couple of years, Bloomberg has branched out, targeting customers interested in government data as well as the legal information market. It bought legal and regulatory research firm BNA for $990 million.

(Reporting by Nicola Leske, Liana Baker and Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Peter Lauria, Lisa Von Ahn and Derek Caney)